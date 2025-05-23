Thomas Doyle Injury: Sidelined for season finale

Doyle (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Brentford, accoridng to manager Vitor Pereira.

Doyle will not return in time for the end of the season, as he will miss their season finale with his undisclosed injuries. This is a tough break for the midfielder who last saw time March 15. He only started in three of his 24 appearances this season while notching one assist on seven chances created to go along with nine shots and 15 crosses.