Thomas Meunier News: Brillant unexpected season

Meunier played in 39 matches across all competitions for Lille in the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Meunier's experience and versatility were assets to Lille's defense and quite unexpected this season since he arrived to add competition to Tiago Santos at right-back. Meunier ended up playing in many games due to the season-ending knee injury of the Portuguese. His ability to contribute offensively added an extra dimension to the team's play and helped him set career highs in several stats with 53 tackles, 34 interceptions and 54 clearances, marking his best season in defensive numbers. Meunier's leadership on and off the pitch was invaluable throughout the season and will likely remain for the next campaign, especially in the Europa League.