Tiago Santos Injury: Frustrating season due to injury

Santos made nine appearances for Lille at the start of the 2024-25 season before suffering an ACL injury.

Santos delivered strong defensive displays at the start of the season, showing reliability at right-back and justifying the high expectations placed on him in his second year with the Dogues. His tackling and positional awareness helped keep Lille's backline solid before a long-term knee injury ended his season. He is recovering well and will aim to be fully fit for the start of next season when he is expected to reclaim his starting role, while Thomas Meunier should continue to fill in until then, as he has throughout the campaign.