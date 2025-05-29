Tim Oermann News: Joins Leverkusen, loaned to Graz

Oermann has signed a contract with Leverkusen until 2029, joining from Bochum and being loaned to Austrian champions Sturm Graz for the 2025-26 season, the club announced. "Tim Oermann is a very talented and versatile player who will be a long-term asset to our squad. He has already demonstrated his qualities in 50 Bundesliga matches, among other things. We are pleased that we were able to reach this agreement, which makes sense for everyone involved," said Bayer 04 sporting director Simon Rolfes.

Oermann is joining Leverkusen from relegated side Bochum after playing 39 games in the youth teams and 51 games with the senior squad, providing two assists. Oermann already has 12 selections with the Germany U20 and U21 teams and will aim to build even more on his potential on loan during one season with the Austrian champions Sturm Graz.