Tim Ream Injury: Eyeing return Saturday

Ream (thigh) will not be an option Wednesday against the New York Red Bulls but is eyeing a return against Toronto on Saturday, according to manager Dean Smith, per Will Palaszczuk.

Ream appears to be ready to miss another match due to his thigh injury, as he is supposed to miss Wednesday's contest after missing Saturday's match against Columbus. That said, this will force a change once again, with Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty likely to see the start at left-back in his place. The good news is he is then supposed to be on the mend and return Saturday when facing Toronto, hoping to be ready for starting time immediately.