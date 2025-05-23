Tim Ream Injury: Picks up thigh injury

Ream is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus due to a thigh injury, accoridng to manager Dean Smith, per Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger.

Ream has been added to the injury report just ahead of Saturday's match, with the defender now a late call due to a thigh injury. That said, he will likely be tested out before the contest, with that deciding if he can play or not. He is a regular starter, so this could force a change, with Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty as a possible replacement at left-back.