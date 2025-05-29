Tim Siersleben News: Plays into role

Siersleben made 16 appearances (14 starts) in his second season with Heidenheim.

Siersleben barely played to open the season as Heidenheim switched to a four at the back formation. The defender then played quite consistently in the back half of the campaign with a back-three formation. It's unclear what the formation looks like for Siersleben next season, keeping him in doubt for a consistent role. Even if Heidenheim play a back-three it's possible a new signing could replace him.