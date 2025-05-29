Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Siersleben headshot

Tim Siersleben News: Plays into role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Siersleben made 16 appearances (14 starts) in his second season with Heidenheim.

Siersleben barely played to open the season as Heidenheim switched to a four at the back formation. The defender then played quite consistently in the back half of the campaign with a back-three formation. It's unclear what the formation looks like for Siersleben next season, keeping him in doubt for a consistent role. Even if Heidenheim play a back-three it's possible a new signing could replace him.

Tim Siersleben
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now