Tim Skarke News: Disappoints in Berlin

Skarke assisted twice in 33 appearances (11 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Skarke scored eight goals while on loan with Darmstadt last season and returned to Union with high hopes. To say this was a letdown is an understatement, he failed to scored and barely took a starting role. Skarke has been linked with a move away from Berlin and after a disappointing season the club could be ready to move on as well.