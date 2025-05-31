Timo Werner News: Back to Leipzig
Werner has ended his loan spell with Tottenham and is returning to Leipzig, accoridng to his former club.
Werner is not going to stick around Tottenham following his loan spell with the club, instead set to return to Leipzig. He would start in eight of his 24 appearances this season, notching three assists on 15 chances created but not scoring a goal. He will not hope to see time with Leipzig or likely eye a move elsewhere.
