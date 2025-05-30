Fantasy Soccer
Timothee Pembele News: Returns to Sunderland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Pembele has returned to Sunderland from his loan with Le Havre, according to his former club.

Pembele is seeing the end of his loan spell with Le Havre and will not join the club permanently, as he will join his parent club, Sunderland. He has a decent spell in Ligue 1 with one goal on eight shots to go along with 11 interceptions, 30 tackles and 41 clearances in 20 appearances (12 starts). With Sunderland back in the Premier League, the defender will hope he can carve out some minutes.

