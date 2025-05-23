Timothy Tillman Injury: Dealt leg injury
Tillman is out for Saturday's match against Montreal due to a leg injury.
Tillman will be a late call Saturday after he suffered a leg injury, a tough blow for a regular starter. He will likely face some testing ahead of the match, with that deciding if he can play. He has only missed two starts all season, so if he is left on the bench or left out, a change will be made, with Frankie Amaya as a replacement.
