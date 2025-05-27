Tom Bischof News: Moving to Munich
Bischof completed a move to Munich before the club world cup after an agreement earlier in the season.
Bischof's final season in Hoffenheim was his first as a consistent starter. He scored five goals and added two assists and is now off to Munich. Bischof projects optimistically to partner Jamal Musiala in attacking midfield. A more realistic outcome is a bench role, at least at first.
