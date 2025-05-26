Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tom Cairney headshot

Tom Cairney News: Starts Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Cairney recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Cairney was introduced into the starting XI for Sunday's season finale after scoring last match, seeing 73 minutes of play in the loss. His performance was not his greatest, seeing a chance created, two tackles and two shots. He finishes the season seeing far less time than last campaign, starting in three of his 25 appearances while bagging two goals on 11 shots.

Tom Cairney
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now