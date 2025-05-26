Tom Cairney News: Starts Sunday

Cairney recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Cairney was introduced into the starting XI for Sunday's season finale after scoring last match, seeing 73 minutes of play in the loss. His performance was not his greatest, seeing a chance created, two tackles and two shots. He finishes the season seeing far less time than last campaign, starting in three of his 25 appearances while bagging two goals on 11 shots.