Tom Louchet News: Emerging midfielder in Nice

Louchet appeared in 29 matches across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Louchet's involvement in the first team increased, reflecting his development as a midfielder compared to last season. His performances showcased his potential to contribute both defensively and offensively and were key during the absences of Jonathan Clauss for injury or suspension throughout the season. With continued growth, Louchet is poised to become a more influential player in Nice since he still has two years on his contract and is only 21-years-old.