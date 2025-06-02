Tom Watson News: Signs with Brighton until 2029

Watson has signed a contract with Brighton until 2029, joining from Sunderland, the club announced. "Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time. He's had an excellent breakthrough season with Sunderland, and we are looking forward to him joining us in the summer," technical director David Weir said.

Watson made 24 appearances across all competitions with Sunderland, scoring three goals including the 90+5th minute winner in their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Championship playoff last weekend. Watson will be on international duty with the England U19 squad in the coming weeks to take part in the U19 EUROs. He is expected to join the Seagulls for pre-season as he prepares to discover the Premier League next season.