Tomas Chancalay News: Nets opener

Chancalay scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Chancalay opened the scoring in the 13th minute with an assist from Ignatius Ganago and later missed a good chance in the 42nd minute. This was Chancalay's first start of the season, and he marked it with his first goal in six appearances.