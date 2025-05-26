Tomas Chancalay News: Nets opener
Chancalay scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City.
Chancalay opened the scoring in the 13th minute with an assist from Ignatius Ganago and later missed a good chance in the 42nd minute. This was Chancalay's first start of the season, and he marked it with his first goal in six appearances.
