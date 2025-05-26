Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tomas Chancalay headshot

Tomas Chancalay News: Nets opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Chancalay scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Chancalay opened the scoring in the 13th minute with an assist from Ignatius Ganago and later missed a good chance in the 42nd minute. This was Chancalay's first start of the season, and he marked it with his first goal in six appearances.

Tomas Chancalay
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now