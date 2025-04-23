Toyosi Olusanya News: Signs with Houston

Olusayna has completed a transfer to Houston from St. Mirren FC, according to his new club.

Olusanya is the newest Houston recruit this season, as the forward makes his way over the pond from Scottish side St. Mirren to join the club. He signs with the club until June 2026 and has options until the 2028 season, pending his visa. He does have 12 goals and two assists in 38 appearances (32 starts), so he does have a solid presence, holding a chance to be an impact player soon after joining Houston.