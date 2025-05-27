Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Eight crosses Sunday

Alexander-Arnold registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Alexander-Arnold's final match in Liverpool ended without a goal contribution as he played the second half. The right-back is a product of the Liverpool academy and has been one of the best creative players in the world throughout his time in red. He's now set to make the switch to Real Madrid, where he should shine on a team with immense attacking threat and in a weaker league overall.