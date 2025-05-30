Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Signs with Real Madrid

Alexander-Arnold has signed a contract with Real Madrid until 2031, joining from Liverpool, his new club announced.

Alexander-Arnold has signed with Real Madrid from Liverpool for 10 million pounds a bit earlier than expected since the Merengues want him to play in the team during the Club World Cup in June. The 26-year-old right-back won nine trophies with Liverpool, including one Champions League and two Premier League titles. This season, he featured in 41 games for the Reds across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.