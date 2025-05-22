Ulisses Garcia News: Dynamic full-back in Marseille

Garcia contributed two goals and two assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille during the 2024-25 season.

Garcia's ability to support both defense and attack made him a valuable asset on the flanks in crucial moments during his first season at the Velodrome. His overlapping runs and crossing ability provided width and options in the final third and helped Marseille qualify for the next Champions League campaign. The Swiss player's perseverance and motivation in training also allowed him to end the season as a regular starter, leaving him with some hopes of playing regular minutes next season.