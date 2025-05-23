Fantasy Soccer
Umit Akdag

Umit Akdag News: Returning to Alanyaspor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Akdag is returning to Alanyaspor after his loan spell in Toulouse, General Director Damien Comolli said in a press conference, according to Les Violets.

Akdag will head back to Alanyaspor after ending his loan spell with Toulouse, where he played only nine league games and failed to contribute to a single clean sheet. The defender was expected to perform better with the Violets to show his potential but couldn't secure a regular starting spot. Toulouse decided not to activate his purchase clause, and the former Chelsea player will return to his former club hoping to stay after two loan spells in the past two seasons with Goztepe and Toulouse.

