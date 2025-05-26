Unai Simon News: Concedes three in defeat
Simon registered one save and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona.
Simon made just one save in a match for the third time in four outings but conceded a goal for just the first time in six league appearances. He wrapped up the campaign with 48 saves and 10 clean sheets, compared to 14 goals against over 21 games. Meanwhile, Athletic finished fourth in the La Liga table, qualifying for Champions League.
