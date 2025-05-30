Fantasy Soccer
Urie-Michel Mboula News: Good contributor with Metz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Mboula made 10 Ligue 2 appearances for FC Metz in the 2024-25 season, providing depth to the squad.

Mboula's versatility allowed him to fill various roles when joining Metz in the winter transfer window from second division Turkish side Sanliurfaspor. His contributions were important in maintaining solidity at the back and securing promotion for the next campaign in the French top flight for the Grenats. Mboula has shown good qualities that would without a doubt be impactful in Ligue 1 next season. That said, his loan is ending at the end of June, and his case will likely be discussed between both clubs since it is pretty clear that both Metz and Mboula would like to continue their journey together, with the defender keen on playing in central Europe after stints in Moldavia and Turkey.

