Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Valentin Mihaila headshot

Valentin Mihaila Injury: Won't play against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Mihaila (thigh) hasn't been called up for Sunday's match versus Atalanta.

Mihaila was able to train in some capacity during the week but isn't yet ready to play. He has been sidelined since the end of January because of multiple thigh injuries. He was a regular beforehand, assisting thrice and notching 31 shots (11 on target), 33 crosses (seven accurate) and 40 corners in 21 appearances (16 starts).

Valentin Mihaila
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now