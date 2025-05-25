Valentin Mihaila Injury: Won't play against Atalanta

Mihaila (thigh) hasn't been called up for Sunday's match versus Atalanta.

Mihaila was able to train in some capacity during the week but isn't yet ready to play. He has been sidelined since the end of January because of multiple thigh injuries. He was a regular beforehand, assisting thrice and notching 31 shots (11 on target), 33 crosses (seven accurate) and 40 corners in 21 appearances (16 starts).