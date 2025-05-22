Valentin Rongier Injury: Consistent performer again

Rongier scored three goals and added one assist in 25 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille in the 2024-25 season.

Rongier's consistent performances provided reliability in Marseille's midfield after recovering from the knee injury that kept him out for a long period. His work rate and tactical awareness allowed him to contribute as one of the most important players in the roster. The former Marseille captain always starts the season as a substitute and always finds a way to convince his coaches that he is indispensable to the team. Rongier remains a dependable figure in the lineup, even though some doubts have arisen about whether he will stay in Marseille for a sixth year. He is currently in negotiations with the club to extend his contract, although he would not mind experiencing football in another country.