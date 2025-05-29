Valentin Rosier News: Completes Osasuna move

Rosier has completed a permanent transfer to Osasuna, his new club announced Thursday.

Rosier was a regular for Leganes in the 2024/25 season and started in 28 of his 32 appearances, tallying one goal, two assists, 52 interceptions, 72 tackles and 131 clearances. He should add depth to the defensive line due to his ability to play both as a right-back and center-back with equal ease.