Valentin Rosier

Valentin Rosier News: Departing Leganes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Rosier will depart Leganes for free agency, accoridng to his former club.

Rosier will not return for Leganes for a second season, with the defender exiting to test free agency instead. He featured in 32 matches (28 starts) last season, notching one goal and two assists to go along with 52 interceptions, 72 tackles and 131 clearances. He will hope to remain in Europe's top leagues after playing in La Liga and Ligue 1 the past two seasons.

Valentin Rosier
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
