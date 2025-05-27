Valentino Lazaro News: Shows creative intent

Lazaro registered seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Roma.

Despite Torino being shut out on the final day of the season, Lazaro was looking to make things happen down the right wing against Roma. In 90 minutes played, the 29 year old created two chances, made six passes into the final third, and completed one of his two dribbles. Lazaro failed to score a goal this season in Serie A, but did manage to bag six assists in 26 starts and 33 appearances for the club.