Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Good showing in spite of loss
Milinkovic-Savic recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Roma.
Milinkovic-Savic ended one of the best seasons of his career with a good display against Roma. Despite conceding two goals, the Serbian international also made three saves all of which came from inside his own box, and acted as a sweeper keeper once. Milinkovic-Savic was one of the best keepers in Serie A this season, finishing second in save percentage, and first in both saves per 90 minutes and goals prevented.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now