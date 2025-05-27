Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Good showing in spite of loss

Milinkovic-Savic recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Roma.

Milinkovic-Savic ended one of the best seasons of his career with a good display against Roma. Despite conceding two goals, the Serbian international also made three saves all of which came from inside his own box, and acted as a sweeper keeper once. Milinkovic-Savic was one of the best keepers in Serie A this season, finishing second in save percentage, and first in both saves per 90 minutes and goals prevented.