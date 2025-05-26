Vedat Muriqi News: Three shots Saturday

Muriqi recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Muriqi was in his regular forward role Saturday but couldn't find the back of the net despite firing off four shots. That said, he ends his season without a goal in his past six appearances. He was able to match last season's total in goal contributions and ended a decent campaign, scoring seven goals and bagging two assists in 29 appearances (24 starts), although he will look to return to 2022/23 form, where he earned 18 goal contributions.