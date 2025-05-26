Victor Kristiansen News: Three clearances in loss to Cherries
Kristiansen registered two tackles (one won), three clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth.
Kristiansen executed three clearances, two tackles, two interceptions and a block Sunday but was unable to contain the dominant Bournemouth attack. It has been a lackluster season for the 22-year-old Dane, from 30 appearances (29 starts) he has contributed to just one clean sheet and produced one assist.
