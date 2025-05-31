Victor Loturi Injury: Injured because of game
Loturi logged two tackles (two won) and one clearance during CF Montreal's game Saturday against New England. He was subbed off due to injury in the 63rd minute.
Wednesday saw Loturi log a last-minute goal, and he recorded another start Saturday. The midfielder's injury necessitated his replacement, Tom Pearce. Loturi will have two weeks to recover before CF Montreal's next game, currently scheduled for June 14 at Houston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now