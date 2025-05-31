Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Loturi headshot

Victor Loturi Injury: Injured because of game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Loturi logged two tackles (two won) and one clearance during CF Montreal's game Saturday against New England. He was subbed off due to injury in the 63rd minute.

Wednesday saw Loturi log a last-minute goal, and he recorded another start Saturday. The midfielder's injury necessitated his replacement, Tom Pearce. Loturi will have two weeks to recover before CF Montreal's next game, currently scheduled for June 14 at Houston.

Victor Loturi
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now