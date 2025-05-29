Victor Loturi News: Bags late goal Wednesday

Loturi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Inter Miami CF.

Loturi scored a header in the 92nd minute, a consolation goal assisted by Fernando Alvarez. It marked his first goal contribution of the season, and he also recorded his first secondary assist of the season on Dante Sealy's goal in the 74th minute. He also created a season-high two chances in his full 90 minutes of action.