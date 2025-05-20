Vincent Marchetti News: Signs with Paris FC
Marchetti has signed with Paris FC until 2026, joining from Ajaccio, the club announced.
Marchetti signed a two-year deal with the capital club as they earned promotion to the French top flight. The midfielder brought over 200 Ligue 2 appearances from his time with Ajaccio and Nancy before joining Paris FC, adding valuable experience that contributed to their successful push to Ligue 1 for the 2025-26 season. Marchetti played in 38 matches, scoring twice and providing six assists. He will look to keep making an impact in midfield as the club aims to stay in Ligue 1.
