Vinicius Junior headshot

Vinicius Junior Injury: Trains Friday, make squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 7:01am

Vinicius (ankle) was back in training Friday and added to the squad list ahead of Saturday's match against Real Sociedad, accoridng to his club.

Vinicius is seeing a positive update ahead of Saturday's contest, as the attacker has returned to training Friday and appears to be an option once again. This is good news for the club as they head into their season finale. That said, he will look to see the start immediately, starting in 24 of his 29 appearances this season while bagging 18 goal contributions.

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
