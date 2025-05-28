Vinicius Junior News: Another solid season

Vinicius Junior assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Real Sociedad.

Vinicius Jr. has concluded his seventh season with Los Blancos, where he managed to contribute 19 goals in his 30 La Liga appearances. He remained dominant in the Champions League, tallying eight goals and two assists in 12 tournament matches. The persistent injuries continue to be a serious issue for the winger, however was able to participate in at least 30 La Liga games for the first time since the 2022/23 campaign. Now that Kylian Mbappe is the primary goal scorer for Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr. is expected to create more chances and increase his assist total in the 2025/26 season as he enters his third year under his contract extension.