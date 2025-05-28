Virgil van Dijk News: Still elite

van Dijk made 37 starts and scored three times with one assist in the Premier League, keeping 14 clean sheets.

van Dijk was brilliant once more in the Premier League, leading Liverpool to a second title. He was the best defender in the league yet again, an imposing presence in the second best defense in the league. Van Dijk is certainly aging, but he's showing little signs of slowing down, remaining active on the ball and shutting down attacks before they even develop.