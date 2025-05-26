Vitaliy Mykolenko News: Logs assist in season finale

Mykolenko delivered an assist, created two chances, sent in four crosses (two accurate), made one tackle, three clearances and two interceptions, helped his side to keep a clean sheet and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Mykolenko didn't stuff the stat sheet as he did on the previous game but was still very productive from the left flank, solid on defense and dangerous on offense, with one of his crosses becoming an assist for Carlos Alcaraz to score the game-winner in the 65th minute. The left-back produced great defensive numbers during the entire campaign but his improvement on the attacking end (one goal, two assists over his last 11 starts) show some fantasy upside for next year.