Vitinha News: Goal and assist in season finale

Vitinha recorded two goal contributions in Saturday's season finale as he scored the opening goal in the 17th minute, then set up Lorenzo Venturino's strike in the 43rd minute. He finishes the campaign with five goal contributions (two goals and three assists) through 25 appearances, three of which came in the final four matches of the season.