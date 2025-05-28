Vitinha News: Runs midfield during final

Vitinha registered one cross in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe de France win over Reims.

Vitinha saw his usual starting role in the middle of the pack Saturday, leading the midfield and being the engine with his 99 passes. However, he would struggle to see much production moving forward, not seeing a shot or chance created. He only saw three goal contributions in 16 UCL appearances this campaign and won't be a likely candidate for a goal contribution heading into their UCL final while playing behind a lethal group of attackers.