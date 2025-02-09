Fantasy Soccer
Vitinha headshot

Vitinha News: Scores direct freekick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Vitinha scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 win against Monaco.

Vitinha impressed once again in midfield, contributing more offensively than defensively on Friday. He opened the scoring with a sublime direct free kick to the bottom right corner from a wide position, marking his fourth league goal. His strike coincided with the club announcing his five-year contract extension. He also matched his season high with three shots and created two chances. His next opportunity to contribute comes Tuesday against Brest in the Champions League.

Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
