Vitinha News: Scores direct freekick

Vitinha scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 win against Monaco.

Vitinha impressed once again in midfield, contributing more offensively than defensively on Friday. He opened the scoring with a sublime direct free kick to the bottom right corner from a wide position, marking his fourth league goal. His strike coincided with the club announcing his five-year contract extension. He also matched his season high with three shots and created two chances. His next opportunity to contribute comes Tuesday against Brest in the Champions League.