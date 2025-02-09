Vitinha News: Scores direct freekick
Vitinha scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 win against Monaco.
Vitinha impressed once again in midfield, contributing more offensively than defensively on Friday. He opened the scoring with a sublime direct free kick to the bottom right corner from a wide position, marking his fourth league goal. His strike coincided with the club announcing his five-year contract extension. He also matched his season high with three shots and created two chances. His next opportunity to contribute comes Tuesday against Brest in the Champions League.
