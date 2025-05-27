Vito Mannone News: Reliable leader as backup goalie

Mannone featured only in the French Cup during the 2024-25 season and is leaving Lille after two seasons, the club announced.

Mannone has been a valuable leader for the Dogues over the past two seasons, even though he remained the second-choice goalkeeper behind Lucas Chevalier. The Italian veteran only featured in the French Cup this season but stepped into the spotlight after saving two penalties against Marseille in a dramatic match that helped LOSC reach the next round. He is now set for free agency and hopes to return to Italy to reunite with his family.