Vito Mannone News: Reliable leader as backup goalie
Mannone featured only in the French Cup during the 2024-25 season and is leaving Lille after two seasons, the club announced.
Mannone has been a valuable leader for the Dogues over the past two seasons, even though he remained the second-choice goalkeeper behind Lucas Chevalier. The Italian veteran only featured in the French Cup this season but stepped into the spotlight after saving two penalties against Marseille in a dramatic match that helped LOSC reach the next round. He is now set for free agency and hopes to return to Italy to reunite with his family.
Vito Mannone
Free Agent
