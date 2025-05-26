Vladyslav Krapyvtsov News: Allows four in season finale

Krapyvtsov conceded four goals in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Altetico for the final game of the season.

Krapyvtsov started the last two games of the season, conceding seven goals and making 12 saves. Unfortunately for the young goalkeeper, he couldn't show all of his potential as he remained the backup goalkeeper since his arrival during the winter transfer window. He's still developing and experience like this will help shape him into a more complete player even though he will likely remain a bench option next season.