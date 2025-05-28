Waldemar Anton News: Solid first season with Dortmund

Anton started in 22 of his 26 appearances while registering two goals and two assists to go along with 30 interceptions, 34 tackles and 110 clearances.

Anton saw a decent first spell with Dortmund after joining from Stuttgart this offseason, seeing a regular starting role and maintaining that role through the season. He would only truly miss time when injured, proving to be a strong duo alongside Nico Schlotterbeck in the middle of the defense. He will hope to see more than his five clean sheets next campaign, but will be happy to have reached a new career-high for goal contributions in a season with four.