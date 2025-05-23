Walid Cheddira Injury: Likely out to face Las Palmas

Cheddira is doubtful for Saturday's match against Las Palmas, accoridng to manager Manolo Gonzalez. "The only doubt we have is Walid. Today, he will test himself with the group. If he is in a position to enter the call, he will enter, but we have to wait for this afternoon's training."

Cheddira is going to be a late call for Saturday after missing the club's last contest, as he is still dealing with an undisclosed injury. The good news is he seems to be on the mend, as he will train again to test out the injury, possibly making it as a late inclusion. He has only started in five of his 22 appearances this season while bagging two goal contributions, likely finding a bench spot at best if fit.