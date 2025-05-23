Warren Bondo Injury: Fit for Monza contest

Bondo (ankle) will be part of Milan's squad for Saturday's game versus Monza, Sky relayed.

Bondo has recovered from an ankle sprain that sidelined him for three matches, but he had been an unused sub in three consecutive matches before getting hurt. He'll try to compete with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tijjani Reijnders and Youssouf Fofana for some minutes in the midfield. He has recorded one key pass, one shot on target, one cross (one accurate) and five tackles in his past five appearances.