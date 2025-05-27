Warren Bondo News: DNP in Monza tilt

Bondo (ankle) stayed on the bench in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Monza.

Bondo didn't get the chance to face his former team in his return from an ankle sprain. He featured just four times since switching sides in January, totaling one key pass, one cross (one accurate) and five tackles. It remains to be seen whether he'll stay as a rotational piece or be loaned out to a smaller team in the summer.