Wayne Frederick News: Sees red Wednesday
Frederick received a straight red card in the 67th minute of Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Portland.
Frederick received a straight red card after entering the pitch for 13 minutes in the second half of Wednesday's game, registering one pass and one clearance. He will be suspended for next Saturday's clash against Austin FC. That said, he has only been a bench option this season, so his absence will not impact the starting XI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now