Weston McKennie Injury: Available against Venezia

McKennie (lower leg) "had some issues earlier in the week but trained with us Saturday," coach Igor Tudor announced.

McKennie practiced on the side for a few days after tweaking his ankle last week but did it fully on the eve of the game and made the squad list. It remains to be seen whether he's fit enough to start as usual, as Juventus are less depleted than in previous fixtures. He has posted six key passes, six crosses (one accurate), five tackles (zero won) and nine clearances in the last five games, providing one assist.