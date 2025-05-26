Weston McKennie News: Comes off the bench against Venezia

McKennie (lower leg) had one pass and didn't record further stats in 14 minutes in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Venezia.

McKennie had an uneventful cameo after dealing with an ankle issue throughout the week. He was a fixture of the formation throughout the year thanks to his versatility and scored more than in previous campaigns, putting up five goals, four assists, 42 key passes and 42 tackles in 41 games (33 starts).