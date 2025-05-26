Fantasy Soccer
Weston McKennie headshot

Weston McKennie News: Comes off the bench against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

McKennie (lower leg) had one pass and didn't record further stats in 14 minutes in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Venezia.

McKennie had an uneventful cameo after dealing with an ankle issue throughout the week. He was a fixture of the formation throughout the year thanks to his versatility and scored more than in previous campaigns, putting up five goals, four assists, 42 key passes and 42 tackles in 41 games (33 starts).

Weston McKennie
Juventus
